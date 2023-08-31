Pictograph Cave State Park was recently awarded a $75,000 grant from the Historic Preservation Fund administered by the National Park Service.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will use the grant funding to hire a geotechnical engineering specialist to conduct pre-preservation work, review previous reports, assess current conditions of the site’s sandstone walls and rock shelters, and create a site plan, which will include construction documents for future work and a rockfall mitigation strategy. Once the geotechnical analysis and site plan are complete, FWP will seek additional funding to implement the plan.

Pictograph Cave is a designated National Historic Landmark because of its archeological significance. The park includes three natural sandstone caves containing pictographs, or rock paintings, dating back more than 2,000 years.

The integrity of the site has been compromised by archaeological investigations, natural weathering of the soft sandstone, rockfall and destruction of natural springs.