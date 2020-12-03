Grants fund easements to protect sage grouse habitat

Following some fiscal gymnastics, the Montana Sage Grouse Oversight Team on Monday approved grants totaling $1.57 million to three conservation projects.
Then in a separate vote the nine-member body divided 5-4 to fund, at a reduced amount, another four projects presented to the team.
The group liked all seven grant applications but did not have enough money. Rather than see some of the less highly rated projects go away, the team narrowly approved a reduced rate for the lower-rated easements.
That means the land trusts representing the owners will either have to find new sources for the difference in costs, cut the acreage offered for protection, or pull the proposal entirely.
“This could change things,” said Brad Hansen of the Montana Land Reliance, which proposed two of the projects that were funded at a reduced rate. “I can’t fully commit without talking to the landowners.”
Conservation
The goal of the grants is to conserve sage grouse habitat, and therefore sage grouse populations. By doing so Montana is attempting to avoid seeing the birds’ numbers dwindle to the point where the federal government steps in to oversee their management through the Endangered Species Act.
Under Montana’s conservation strategy, the oversight team approves mitigation measures for development projects in sage grouse habitat — such as oil and gas drilling, mining, roads or cell phone towers.
The easements the team approved Monday help offset these types of development, usually leveraged with federal money. The projects also preserve sagebrush lands, essential to the birds’ survival, in areas where they are known to live.
Funded
The three projects fully funded include: $519,000 for the 54 Livestock Co. ranch’s 6,670 acres in Musselshell County, owned by the Goffena family; $527,800 for 2,440 acres of the Mussard-Barrett Ranch, 30 miles southwest of Dillon; and $530,000 for 3,440 acres on the Roger and Carrie Peters ranch, located 50 miles southwest of Dillon.
“I talked to an old cowboy once and he said, ‘I’ve seen a lot of changes in my life, and I hate all of them,’” Roger Peters told the team in expressing how he wants to see his ranch preserved in its current state.
Bryan Mussard said he had spent years working on the conservation easement, saying ranchers like his family are the “last stand” between the state’s historic family ranches and land developers.
Grass bank
Perhaps most unusual of the three approved easements is the 54 Livestock Company’s. By acquiring the conservation easement the Goffena family will be able to sell the property at a reduced rate to a group of younger Roundup-area ranchers who will operate the land as a grass bank. Without the easement lowering the ranch’s overall value, the cost of acquiring the ranch would have been out of the ranchers’ reach.
“The easement brings the overall property value down about 45 to 60 percent,” said Brian Martin, grasslands conservation director for The Nature Conservancy, who facilitated the easement.
The Conservancy also acquired $1.5 million from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Agricultural Land Easements program to make the deal amenable to the Goffenas.
“We were trying to get some ranchers back into the property and thought this might be a vehicle to do this,” Mike Goffena said.
Reduced
The four projects where landowners will have to decide whether to move forward at a reduced rate include: more than 2,500 acres in Carbon County on the Bequette family’s ranch, east of Edgar; more than 8,000 acres north of Lavina on the Fauth Ranch; more than 4,700 acres on the Jackson Ranch in the upper Big Hole Valley; and 670 acres about 30 miles southwest of Dillon in the Medicine Lodge Valley owned by Don Alexander.
“I was quite impressed with the quality of all of them,” said Bill Milton, a Musselshell County rancher.
Likewise, Glenn Marx, executive director of the Montana Association of Land Trusts, said each project was valuable and added to the MSGOT’s goals of protecting sage grouse habitat.
