Grants fund easements to protect sage grouse habitat

Under Montana’s conservation strategy, the oversight team approves mitigation measures for development projects in sage grouse habitat — such as oil and gas drilling, mining, roads or cell phone towers.

The easements the team approved Monday help offset these types of development, usually leveraged with federal money. The projects also preserve sagebrush lands, essential to the birds’ survival, in areas where they are known to live.

Funded

The three projects fully funded include: $519,000 for the 54 Livestock Co. ranch’s 6,670 acres in Musselshell County, owned by the Goffena family; $527,800 for 2,440 acres of the Mussard-Barrett Ranch, 30 miles southwest of Dillon; and $530,000 for 3,440 acres on the Roger and Carrie Peters ranch, located 50 miles southwest of Dillon.

“I talked to an old cowboy once and he said, ‘I’ve seen a lot of changes in my life, and I hate all of them,’” Roger Peters told the team in expressing how he wants to see his ranch preserved in its current state.

Bryan Mussard said he had spent years working on the conservation easement, saying ranchers like his family are the “last stand” between the state’s historic family ranches and land developers.

Grass bank