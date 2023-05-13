Following a long, cold winter with heavy snowfall that killed off weak and young wildlife, four conservation projects are planned for Montana and Wyoming to help elk, pronghorn, deer and other species.

The work is targeted at improving wildlife migration corridors and habitat in northern, southeastern and southwest Montana, along with Wyoming. Without easy passage, animals can waste important energy when they are weak, become trapped or entangled and die.

“The conservation projects funded this year by the Western Big Game Seasonal Habitat and Migration Corridors Fund will make great strides toward protecting species including pronghorn, mule deer and elk during their annual migrations and enhancing the rangeland habitats they need to survive and thrive,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, which administers the grant program. “This year’s awards include two important projects in eastern Montana that will support efforts to secure much-needed migration routes for pronghorn and mule deer.”

The four projects were awarded more than $1.82 million in federal funding to match money raised by conservation groups and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. In all, 13 projects in nine western states were awarded $4 million in grants.

Northeast

The work planned includes:

A project to improve 35 miles of fencing to wildlife-friendly standards in northern Montana and better grazing management on 15,500 private acres. The $415,400 grant, matched by Pheasants Forever, will also restore 1,866 acres of grassland.

Wildlife-friendly fencing puts a smooth wire on the bottom so pronghorns can crawl underneath, or it raises the bottom barbed-wire up. The top wire is lowered so game like deer and elk can more easily jump over.

The work is part of the Big Game Habitat Improvement Project, Big HIP, started in 2020. The project uses collared pronghorns to identify problem fences. Pheasant Forever is also working with the Montana Department of Transportation to identify landowners next to highway projects where fencing improvements can be made.

Southwest

In southwest Montana’s Beaverhead County, almost all of the $407,100 being invested by the National Wildlife Federation was matched to improve big game movement — primarily pronghorn. By removing or modifying 40 miles of obsolete woven wire sheep fence over three years, the work is improving wildlife connectivity. The project is concentrated on the western side of the county.

“We’ve been working in southwest Montana on fence removal and modification projects since 2021 and have received a couple NFWF grants to support the work,” said Kit Fischer, director of Wildlife Programs for the Federation in the Northern Rockies, Prairies and Pacific.

Almost 16 miles of fence has already been modified with another 10 miles targeted.

In 2020, a NWF study pointed to a need for fence modifications to aid winter pronghorn migrations between the Horse Prairie Valley and near Anaconda, a summering area.

“Recent data has shown migration from the Dillon area west to the Big Hole Valley and north to the Upper Clark Fork watershed along the western boundary of I-15,” NWF noted in its application for funding.

Southeast

In southeastern Montana’s Custer, Rosebud, Powder River and Carter counties, $1.05 million was raised by the Montana Outdoor Legacy Foundation with another $275,000 grant awarded to work with landowners and organizations to improve big game habitat. To that end, the effort would include controlled burns across 10,000 acres, conifer removal, weed management on 50,000 acres and expansion of conservation easements to 50,000 acres. Twenty miles of fencing would be improved to wildlife-friendly standards. Another 75,000 acres is targeted for improved management with restoration on 20,000 acres.

“Over the past few years research efforts led by FWP (Fish, Wildlife & Parks) have identified migratory movements and pathways that link populations between Montana and Wyoming, key barriers impacting movements, and winter habitats used by pronghorn and elk,” wrote FWP director Hank Worsech in endorsing the project.

The grant request identified a vast area ranging from the Bighorn River through grasslands, sagebrush and forested lands to the borders of Wyoming and South Dakota and including the Powder and Tongue river drainages. The Miles City BLM Field Office has already replaced 170 miles of woven-wire and/or barrier fences since 2005.

Wyoming

The Wyoming work will improve forage as well as connectivity between seasonal ranges for mule deer and other wildlife that suffered heavy losses this winter. The $732,500 the Wyoming Game and Fish Department earmarked, which was matched by federal funds, will improve 25 miles of fencing, restore 3,050 acres of public land and remove invasive vegetation from 5,776 acres.

When combined with work planned in the other states, the projects will remove or improve 890 miles of fencing to wildlife-friendly standards; improve management on 903,000 acres of rangelands; restore 218,614 acres of public, private and tribal lands; place protective easements on 175,410 acres; and treat 13,000 acres for invasive plants.

“Wildlife corridor connectivity is central to the Biden-Harris administration’s all-of-government approach to addressing the impacts of the climate crisis and the impact of human activity on habitat,” said Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau in announcing the grants on Wednesday in Tucson, Arizona. “Thanks to these types of holistic public-private partnerships, the Interior Department is making significant progress on migration corridor conservation.”

Funding comes from the Improving Habitat Quality in Western Big Game Migration Corridors and Habitat Connectivity program. The program is administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in-part through annual appropriations funding from the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Department of Agriculture.