An agreement providing public access to more than 99,100 acres of state and Bureau of Land Management acreage in north-central Montana for the next 10 years was quietly announced on Aug. 29 in the Havre Daily News.

The story caught several state and federal officials unaware, which seems unusual considering the agreement provides access to an area that has been at the center of several disputes over the past 17 years.

The most recent confrontation occurred last November, after which retired Montana game warden Lennie Buhmann filed a complaint with the Montana Board of Outfitters. In a written statement to the group, along with a video recording of the interaction, Buhmann said he was confronted by hunting outfitter Chris Faber while on BLM property in southern Blaine County. In a video recorded by Buhmann, Faber accuses him of illegally crossing private and public lands. In July, the board ruled Faber had not violated any board rules or statutes.

Quietly publicized

Not long after the Board of Outfitters dismissed Buhmann’s complaint, the Daily News announced the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks had signed two 10-year agreements with the Square Butte Grazing Association to provide access to BLM and state trust land in the Bullwhacker Road area. This is close to the same region where Buhmann and Faber interacted.

The announcement came from the Montana Game Warden Association. Faber called the PALA agreement "a great opportunity for the public hunter."

According to the press release, the warden group paid for the installation of a culvert on a 0.75-mile long section of road to improve the route into the BLM land as part of the Square Butte Spencer Cow Camp Upper Public Access Land Agreement. The route reaches 15,500 acres of public land.

The other agreement, the Square Butte Spencer Cow Camp Lower PALA, will provide access across 1.5 miles of private property to gain access to another 83,600 of public land, according to an FWP map.

The region has been at the center of public land access quarrels for years.

In 2014, billionaire Texas brothers Dan and Farris Wilks offered to trade to the BLM five parcels along Bullwhacker Road for acreage in Fergus County. The Bullwhacker property would provide access to roughly 50,000 acres of public land. After several back-and-forth negotiations, public meetings and disagreements, the deal was dropped two years later.

Before that, in 2007, the Blaine County attorney ruled the Bullwhacker Road was a public route, only to be overturned on appeal in 2011.

Bullwhacker access

Under the new agreement with the grazing association, access is provided to where Right, Middle and Left coulees converge, just northeast of Bullwhacker Road. To the east, a separate PALA provides a route to Hay Coulee. Both offer year-round access for all recreation, but drivers must stay on the designated routes.

“It is a really big deal,” said Katie Iverson, FWP’s access manager for Region 6.

She helped negotiate the deals and noted they benefit the landowners, by providing payment for the access, while also giving the public a route to federal and state lands. According to FWP’s website, the program can provide up to $15,000 per agreement. The Spencer Cow Camp Upper PALA will earn the grazing association $13,525 and the nearby Spencer Cow Camp Lower PALA was valued at $15,000.

The Game Warden Association helped seal the deal by offering to pay for the cost of installing a culvert on the road to the areas.

Shane Schwenke, director of the grazing association, said he hopes the agreement settles some of the controversy over access in the area.

“The Bullwhacker Road has been a fight for years,” he said. “That’s a huge area over there.”

To get there, drive 25 miles south on Highway 240, then 9 miles southwest on Peoples Creek Road, then 20 miles south on Birdtail Road and 4 miles south on Timber Ridge/Spencer Ridge Road.

It’s now up to the BLM to decide whether it wants to open an old two-track road to motorized use beyond the private land on the Lower Cow Creek PALA. It is currently closed due to erosion concerns and because it is along the Nez Perce National Historic Trail, a BLM spokesperson said.

There’s more

In addition to the Bullwhacker area, the grazing association also signed three other PALA deals this spring. In Phillips County, the Square Butte Duval Place PALA provides a mile of road access off Power Plant Ferry Road to reach 8,300 acres of BLM and state land south of Bull Creek and west of the Little Rocky Mountains. That agreement was valued at $8,525.

In Petroleum County, the Fisher Coulee PALA provides a route to 10,000 acres of BLM and Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge property. The road across the grazing association’s land travels north off Musselshell Trail Road. The PALA was valued at $15,000.

The Jackson Place PALA, also in Petroleum County, provides access to 6,000 acres of BLM land off Crooked Creek Road at a cost of $3,525 to FWP.

“It’s a good deal for us and the hunters,” Schwenke said.

According to FWP’s website, there are 52 PALA agreements spread across the state this year, the majority in Eastern Montana. The $170,640 total for all of the agreements is funded by hunting license dollars, providing access to 228,000 acres of public land. The complete list of PALAs can be found online at: https://fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/gisresources/otheraccessinformation/publicaccessmaps2023.pdf. They can also be access via FWP's Hunt Planner Map by clicking on "Other Access Opportunities" to customize the map.

Clash

The disagreement between retired warden Lennie Buhmann and outfitter Chris Faber in the Bullwhacker area had no connection with the two PALA agreements in the area, but highlights the issue of public access to public land.

Buhmann was riding an ATV in the Bullwhacker area on BLM land in November, documenting dried up reservoirs for a conservation group for possible rehabilitation to benefit wildlife. He was also looking for missing cattle for a rancher in the area and hunting if he saw something along the way. Buhmann accessed the area via a nearby private landowner, who he wouldn't identify.

According to a statement Buhmann provided to the Montana Board of Outfitters, and a video he recorded, he had parked his ATV on BLM land west of Cow Creek when Faber drove up next to him in his pickup.

“I apologized to Chris Faber for my 4-wheeler being partly in the way on the road and stated, I was trying to rush back and get it out of his way,” Buhmann wrote. “The first thing he said to me was, ‘What are you doing in here? You can’t be in here.’ The conversation went downhill from there as he exited his vehicle, got in my face more than one time and appeared to take photos of the license plate on my 4-wheeler.”

On the video, Faber accuses Buhmann of accessing the land using a closed BLM road, adding he has game cameras set up that could document Buhmann reached the area illegally.

Buhmann then countered by questioning Faber about who had driven off the BLM roads, off-roading to the end of ridges. Faber doesn't reply to the accusation, but then accuses Buhmann of trespassing.

"You crossed a road you can't cross," Faber tells Buhmann.

Inside Faber's truck were two passengers, co-owners of the Pinwheel J Ranch, one of whom stepped out of the vehicle during the confrontation. Faber then threatens to call the game warden, and Buhmann tells him to go ahead before driving off.

Ruling

In a July letter, Ben Williams, agency counsel for the Board of Outfitters, wrote that after reviewing the information provided by Buhmann there was no evidence Faber was outfitting at the time of the interaction. Faber told the Gazette he was searching for stray cattle, so it wouldn't be a Board of Outfitters issue.

The board letter also stated there was no evidence that game cameras set up on BLM property that could provide live feeds to a cellphone were “being used to aid in hunting activities.” Tire tracks traveling off the BLM road could also not be tied to “Mr. Faber’s vehicle,” the letter added.

“As such, no violations of board rule or statue exists upon which the board can take action. Based on the information we have at this time we are unable to process the complaint any further.”

Buhmann said he found it “extremely troubling” that Faber wasn’t held accountable for what he said were violations of Montana law. His letter to the board cited specific codes, including that it is unlawful to use any electronic motion-tracking device while hunting, and it is unlawful to disturb a hunter.

FWP didn't file charges and referred Buhmann’s complaint regarding off-road driving to BLM law enforcement. BLM officers "determined there was insufficient evidence at this time to warrant any formal charges regarding the off-road allegations made by Mr. Buhmann," an agency official said.

In a text to the Billings Gazette, Faber said he was “completely unaware” a complaint had been filed with the Board of Outfitters. He added the board always takes complaints seriously, so the fact they didn’t contact him means they probably “squashed (Buhmann’s) complaint very quickly.”

Faber also called Buhmann's complaint "unwarranted" and questioned his motive. "This is a private landowner matter involving trespassing," Faber said, an issue that has become "huge" across the state.

Williams, the Board of Outfitters’ legal counsel, directed a Gazette reporter to a Department of Labor and Industry public information officer who said none of the information regarding Buhmann’s complaint or the outfitting board's deliberations on the matter is public.

BLM acreage

Faber is the owner of Montana Outfitting Co. According to the business’ website, the “Faber family has been hosting guests at their 4th generation ranch for over 30 years.” As the business grew, the company leased “additional recreation lands” to provide access to more than “400,000 acres of hard-to-get-to public lands of the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.” That includes leasing access across the Wilks brothers property via Bullwhacker Road. Faber also manages and is a part owner of the nearby Pinwheel J Ranch that abuts the region to the west and leases BLM grazing rights in the area.

The Faber family owns land in Blaine County, south of Choteau and west of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.

In 2014, the Wilks brothers offered to exchange their land along Bullwhacker Road for 10 BLM parcels landlocked inside their N Bar Ranch in Fergus County. The acreage, known as the Durfee Hills, is inaccessible by road but can be reached by plane or helicopter. As a gesture of goodwill, they offered access along Bullwhacker Road for one hunting season.

The proposal fell apart due to some public opposition, mainly from elk hunters who didn’t want to give up the Durfee Hills, or saw the lands being traded as unequal. The BLM then considered building its own road into the Upper Missouri River Breaks before reviving the idea of a land exchange in a 2015 environmental assessment. A year later, the BLM decided not to pursue a land trade. The back and forth left the Wilks brothers disappointed and seeking other avenues for a land exchange.

Last year, the Wilks' property, called the Anchor Ranch, was listed for sale at $35.96 million. The ranch contains 22,837 acres of deeded land, 4,400 acres of state land and the 39,700-acre Bullwhacker Grazing Allotment, overseen by the BLM.

The ranch listing noted: “Part of the ranchs (sic) unique history involves a landmark court decision, in which a rancher won against the government from confiscating three miles of his private ranch trails. This court decision led to Anchor Ranch having three miles of private access to Bullwhacker Road which runs through the property, providing ease of access to the Missouri River, located south of the ranch.”