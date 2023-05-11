In an ambitious and time-constrained fundraising effort, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition announced Thursday it needs to raise more than $2.5 million by Oct. 1 to purchase a gold mine on Yellowstone National Park’s northern border.

The group signed a buy-sell agreement with Crevice Mining Group LLC in October 2021 and then spent months conducting due diligence, said Scott Christensen, GYC’s executive director. Since the effort was green-lighted, GYC has raised $3.74 million from donors toward the $6.25 million purchase price. Under the agreement, GYC would purchase the mineral rights, leases and claims to 1,368 acres.

“Given the significant threat this mine presents to Yellowstone National Park and its resources, we worked diligently to negotiate an agreement with the mining company that provides a win-win outcome,” Christensen said in a statement. “We simply cannot risk a gold mine being developed on the boundary of the park and this approach will protect these critical lands, the Yellowstone River, and the local community, while allowing the company to walk away. This is a big lift for GYC, and we know we cannot fail.”

Borderland

The company’s mineral rights extend across 1,250 acres near the park’s border. In addition, the GYC is working to purchase more than 300 acres of private in-holdings on Crevice Mountain where grizzly bears, bison, elk, mountain lions and other wildlife move between Yellowstone and winter range in the Gardiner Basin and Paradise Valley.

Three landowners, including former Billings Realtors Don and Marilyn Floberg, are part owners of about 130 acres of private land on Crevice Mountain. Marilyn’s son, Dana Bjornson, said a deal with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition is a “fabulous opportunity.” One of the nine parcels — co-owned by Livingston’s DePuy and Payne families — straddles the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness border.

“The ultimate goal of this effort is to transfer ownership of the 300-plus acres to the Custer Gallatin National Forest, making them accessible to the public and permanently protected from future mining through the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act,” the GYC wrote in its press release.

The park gateway community of Gardiner, about 10 miles below the mine claims, sees about a million tourists pass through every year on their way into Yellowstone. Last year, the National Park Service reported the park’s 4.9 million visitors in 2021 had a cumulative impact of $834 million to the local economies, supporting more than 8,700 jobs.

Mine deals

If successful, the land purchase would be the third time a mining project near Yellowstone’s border has been deterred.

In 2019, then-President Donald Trump signed the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act permanently banning mining across 30,000 acres of federal land in the Absaroka Mountains near Chico Hot Springs Resort. Four-hundred local businesses and nonprofit groups joined to support the protection effort. Last year, the Custer Gallatin National Forest purchased 75 acres of old mining claims in the same area.

Going back further, in 1996 the Clinton administration negotiated a deal to halt the New World Mine outside Cooke City near Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance, an area that had been damaged by past mining. Cleanup of that region, where creeks flowed into the headwaters of the Yellowstone River, cost $22 million.

Crevice Mountain

Mining began in the Gardiner region in the 1870s. Remnants of abandoned equipment and buildings are still visible outside the nearby mountain mining community of Jardine, only a couple of miles from the border of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.

In 2015, Crevice Mining Group submitted its proposal to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to conduct exploratory drilling near the old Snowshoe Mine. The mine is located about 3,000 feet above the Yellowstone River where it leaves the Black Canyon of the Yellowstone.

The 14 acres of surface disturbance proposed by Crevice included ditches for runoff control, berms and a sediment collection pond. DEQ never awarded Werner the permit, but Crevice conducted mining under a small miner exclusion.

Crevice is a Spokane-based mining company led by Michael Werner and his partner John Jack Andreazza. Werner was chief operating officer for TVX Gold when it operated the Mineral Hill Mine in Jardine in the 1990s. Werner said if the deal is finalized, the sale price will help cover costs the miners invested in developing the property over the past 11 years.

“GYC came up with a palatable solution, and we said yes,” Werner said in a statement. “We have met all legal requirements to mine on Crevice Mountain, have millions of dollars already invested, and there are tens of millions of dollars to be made, but GYC was in the right place at the right time, with the right idea. If GYC does not meet our agreement, we will mine.”

The coalition does not plan to fail.

“If this mine were to move forward, it would forever change the landscape along the border of the world’s first national park,” GYC wrote. “Instead of pristine, untamed wild lands, an industrial mining complex with lights, machines, and new roads would destroy critical wildlife habitat and potentially poison the famed Yellowstone River below.”

Donations

The Greater Yellowstone Coalition is soliciting donations through Oct. 1. To learn more or donate, visit the campaign website at greateryellowstone.org/yellowstone-mine or call Melissa Richey, director of philanthropy, at 406-586-1593.

“This campaign is our generation’s best opportunity to protect what we love about Yellowstone National Park,” Richey said. “People understand its significance — this is a legacy project — but we still need more people to step up and help in these last few months as we approach our deadline.”

GYC will be hosting an open house in Bozeman from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, for those who want to learn more about the campaign. The meeting will be held at the Greater Yellowstone Coalition’s office at 215 S. Wallace Ave. in Bozeman.