Grizzly bear bit holstered bear spray during Wyoming attack

A Cody, Wyoming shed antler hunter may have been spared further attack from an adult male grizzly bear on May 1 because the animal bit into the man's holstered bear spray.

"This appears to be a surprise encounter that occurred at close range,” said Dan Smith, Cody Regional supervisor. “The bear was likely behaving in a defensive manner resulting from an unexpected, close encounter.”

The detail was one of many in a Wyoming Game and Fish Department press release issued on Tuesday following completion of an investigation into the incident which occurred in Sunlight Basin, northwest of Cody.

Injured in the attack was 42-year-old Spencer Smith. He was hiking alone in search of antlers in the steep, moderately timbered East Painter Creek drainage when the attack occurred. Smith was unaware of the bear until it made contact with him, biting down on his bear spray which was in a holster on his hip. The bite ruptured the canister and presumably caused the bear to break-off the attack.