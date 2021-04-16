Grizzly bear killed after man mauled near West Yellowstone

A grizzly bear was killed Friday as Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff investigated the scene where a West Yellowstone man was mauled by a bear Thursday.

The mauling and bear killing happened near the Baker's Hole campground, about three miles north of West Yellowstone, FWP said in a press release late Friday.

The 40-year-old man was hospitalized in Idaho to be treated for "significant scalp and facial injuries," according to a Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Facebook post.

FWP staff have not yet been able to talk with the man, who was alone during the bear encounter. The man had bear spray with him, but it’s unclear whether he was able to deploy it during the attack.

The man suffered "severe injuries," and is in serious condition, according to Friday's press release.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Idaho Falls' Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A group of seven investigators, including FWP game wardens and bear specialists, as well as Forest Service personnel, revisited the site of the mauling Friday to assess ongoing public safety risks and continue the investigation, the press release stated.