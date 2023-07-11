A grizzly bear was recently observed in the Pryor Mountains and state wildlife officials have confirmed the species from a photograph taken of the animal.

Though sightings of potential grizzly bears in the Pryor Mountains have been reported in recent years, this is the first confirmed sighting.

Historically, grizzly bears occupied most of Montana, including the Pryor Mountains, but likely have not inhabited these mountains since the late 1800s. Grizzly bears are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act in all lower 48 states. The Pryor Mountains has a healthy population of black bears.

Wildlife officials contacted area landowners to alert them to the sighting and provide them with information on bear conflict prevention. Game cameras were installed in the area. Officials searched for additional bear sign, specifically hair for DNA testing to determine the grizzly bear’s origin.

Anyone recreating in the Pryor Mountains should follow bear safety protocols, including carrying bear spray, knowing how to use it and staying alert and looking for bear sign, especially where visibility is limited.

Common bear sign to look for includes tracks, scat, diggings, torn up logs, carcasses, daybeds and overturned rocks.

FWP also advises that those recreating avoid traveling at dawn, dusk, or night when bears are typically most active. They should also make human-associated noises, such as shouting and talking, to alert bears; travel in groups and keep members together; never store food or other scented items in tents while camping; and avoid animal carcass sites.

Landowners in the Pryor Mountains should follow these bear safety protocols to avoid potential conflicts and attracting bears:

• Store garbage in certified bear-resistant bins or in secured buildings until the day of disposal.

• Protect livestock, such as goats and chickens, with an electric fence.

• Remove potential attractants or store in a secured building.

Common attractants include pet and livestock feed, barbeque grills, bird feeders, fruit from fruit-bearing trees, compost.

For more information on bear safety, visit fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware

For any bear conflicts or concerns, contact Daniel McHugh at dmchugh@mt.gov or 406-850-1131.