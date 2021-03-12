Groups ask that rare Pryor Mountain desert plant be protected; drilling planned in area

A Mexican-based company’s proposal to explore for gypsum along the base of the Pryor Mountains, if approved, could threaten a rare plant species — the thick-leaf bladder pod.
That’s the contention of several conservation groups that have petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to declare the species threatened or endangered, thereby protecting its habitat from the project.
The Bureau of Land Management issued a Finding of No Significant Impact for the four-acre drilling plan near Gyp Springs last year, meaning it didn’t believe the work merited more intensive scrutiny under an environmental impact statement. But the drilling has not yet been authorized.
“The big thing here is, in 2015 the BLM did recommend that this area and others should be removed from mineral leasing and they never did it,” said Tamara Strobel, a staff scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity. “It’s time for them to follow through and protect this important area.”
The group is joined in the petition by the Montana Native Plant Society and the Pryors Coalition.
The USFWS has 90 days to respond. Notable to Montanans is that Martha Williams — former director of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks — is now the principal deputy director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Exploration
In October, the BLM filed its preliminary environmental assessment regarding the Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua’s proposal to drill 10 holes up to 70 feet deep to search for gypsum. Gypsum is a soft rock used to make wallboard, plaster of Paris and as a cement additive. In a 2013 stock offering, the multinational corporation that also has plants in South Dakota and Colorado claimed it was “one of the leading producers of ready-mix concrete in the United States.”
The BLM’s EA noted that the work would take place where the thick-leaf bladderpod lives, so Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua decided to assign a botanist to be onsite during the work to identify the plants, report impacts to the species and attempt to ensure it wouldn’t be harmed.
The conservation groups contend the work would be conducted in the “middle of the largest documented subpopulation of the thick-leaf bladderpod” in the area. One survey estimated only 149 plants, yet this is the “largest documented subpopulation of the plant,” the groups said.
“Ideally this is one step in the process to get them to pay attention,” Strobel said.
If the USFWS decides the species warrants protection, that would “put a brake on exploration,” she added.
The area is also known to contain Jurassic-age fossils and be within the range of greater sage grouse.
Plant
Only an inch to 6 inches tall, the thick-leaf bladderpod is a yellow-flowered plant found only in the high desert along the western face of the Pryor Mountains and north-central Wyoming, according to the Montana Field Guide. The member of the mustard family has developed to live in harsh conditions — surviving in poor soils that receive only 6 to 12 inches of moisture a year.
“Rare plant species are an important example of the many natural and cultural treasures of the Pryor Mountains that need protecting,” said Dick Walton, spokesperson for the Pryors Coalition, in a press release. “The Pryors are one of the Crow Tribe’s most sacred landscapes.”
Recognizing the area’s rare plants, the BLM identified more than 2,600 acres as an Area of Critical Environmental Concern, called the Pryor Foothills Research Natural Area. The Montana Native Plant Society nominated a larger region for protection as the South Pryor Mountains Important Plant Area, citing numerous other rare plants worthy of protection.
“The concentration of rare plants makes this a unique part of Montana,” said Peter Lesica, conservation chair of Montana Native Plant Society, in a press release. “It is hard to imagine that BLM would allow mining on what they recently declared to be an ‘area of critical environmental concern.’”
It was Lesica who first collected the species in 1983. It was not recognized as unique from the other 10 species of bladderpod until 1998, according to the Montana Field Guide.
“The plant is dependent on cryptobiotic crusts, which are living soils made of blue-green algae, lichens, mosses, micro fungi and bacteria and are highly sensitive to disturbance,” according to the Center for Biological Diversity. “Once crushed by vehicles, such crusts can take hundreds of years to grow back — if at all.”