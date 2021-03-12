Groups ask that rare Pryor Mountain desert plant be protected; drilling planned in area

Exploration

In October, the BLM filed its preliminary environmental assessment regarding the Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua’s proposal to drill 10 holes up to 70 feet deep to search for gypsum. Gypsum is a soft rock used to make wallboard, plaster of Paris and as a cement additive. In a 2013 stock offering, the multinational corporation that also has plants in South Dakota and Colorado claimed it was “one of the leading producers of ready-mix concrete in the United States.”

The BLM’s EA noted that the work would take place where the thick-leaf bladderpod lives, so Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua decided to assign a botanist to be onsite during the work to identify the plants, report impacts to the species and attempt to ensure it wouldn’t be harmed.

The conservation groups contend the work would be conducted in the “middle of the largest documented subpopulation of the thick-leaf bladderpod” in the area. One survey estimated only 149 plants, yet this is the “largest documented subpopulation of the plant,” the groups said.

“Ideally this is one step in the process to get them to pay attention,” Strobel said.

If the USFWS decides the species warrants protection, that would “put a brake on exploration,” she added.