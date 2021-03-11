Groups raising funds for new bison quarantine facility in Yellowstone

The slaughter program is one tool used to reduce the park’s bison population, part of an agreement the Park Service made following a lawsuit with the state of Montana.

In addition, tribal and state hunters remove bison from the herd when animals migrate out of the park into the Gardiner Basin and near West Yellowstone. The hunts have become more controversial since the areas where they take place are small, concentrating the activity and making some nearby residents feel unsafe.

Seven tribes have exercised their treaty rights to hunt Yellowstone bison. Montana issues only 44 tags to state hunters, who must apply for a permit that is awarded through a lottery.

Anywhere from 200 to 400 bison are killed by hunters each year. So far this year the harvest is lower, only about 100 animals, Sholly said.

“It’s been a really light migration so far to date,” he said.

Ideally, what the Park Service and conservation groups would like to see is an expanded “tolerance zone” outside the park where bison can migrate in winter so tribal hunts aren’t so constricted, as well as providing an overflow area for bison. That will take work with the state of Montana, county officials, legislators, landowners, conservation groups, tribes and federal partners, Sholly said.