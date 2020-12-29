Groups seek historic designation for Bozeman Trail

McKee said his personal interest, as a retired Forest Service archaeologist, is telling the story of the people who adapted to live on the Great Plains for thousands of years “before there were cell phones and Walmarts. How did they do that?”

Context

The Bozeman Trail sauntered into history in 1863. That’s when John Bozeman and John Jacobs set off from central Wyoming to reach new gold camps in the Virginia City area. The idea was that by traveling north, instead of farther west and then north along the existing Oregon Trail, more than 500 miles could be shaved off the distance.

Although Bozeman gets credit for the route, it had been in use for thousands of years prior to that.

“As far as I can figure out, it was an old north-south migration trail for American Indians,” said Howard Boggess.

Boggess spent about five years trekking portions of the trail on weekends when he was director of the Big Horn County Historical Museum in Hardin. In that time he walked from Fort Phil Kearny to Bozeman, identifying old trail markers and even an infant’s grave along the way.

“It’s quite a trail,” he said.