Groups sue to halt Red Lodge logging project

Two groups have filed a lawsuit to halt a Red Lodge-area logging project, approved by the Forest Service this spring, claiming it will be conducted in “some of the best remaining wildlife habitat in the landscape.”

Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council filed the suit in District Court in Missoula on Monday, the second suit they have filed against a project that dates back to 2012.

"It's unfortunate to have to take a federal agency to court a second time over this logging project, but federal agencies have to follow the law, just like the rest of us,” said Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, in a news release.

Logging

The lawsuit seeks to halt the project, which was scheduled to begin this spring in Red Lodge, Willow and Nichols creeks. The drainages are west of the resort community of Red Lodge along the northeast face of the Beartooth Mountains.

The previous lawsuit, filed in 2015, prompted the Forest Service to pull its decision and rework its analysis. That resulted in the announcement this March to move ahead with the project, conducting logging, prescribed burns and fuels reduction on portions of 22,000 acres.