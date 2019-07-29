The team of Chase Hagler and Garett Leuenberger won the 11th annual Monster Cat Roundup in Sidney on July 20 with a total weight of 38.25 pounds, the second largest weight in the history of the event.
Hagler and Leuenberger became the first tournament team in Montana Cats Circuit history to weigh in both the largest and second largest fish on the same tournament day. Chase's 9.68-pounder would win big fish honors, while Garett's 9.38-pounder was just as impressive. Chase also brought a 9.27 fish to the scales.
In second place were tourney veterans and 2017 champs Rod Seder and Rob Seder with 30.58 pounds. This is the third consecutive top five finish for the Seders at the Monster Cat Roundup.
Rounding out the top five spots were: 3) Cole Plouffe and Brett Burman, Glendive, 29.53; 4) Josh Marottek, Medicine Lake, and Charles Marottek, Poplar, 25.93; 5) Corey Bushman and Scott Swanson, 25.67.
At the end of the day, 11 teams weighed in 20-plus pounds, the third most 20-pound baskets in tournament history. Forty-eight of the 54 teams brought fish to the scales, proving that the Yellowstone channel catfish population is alive and well.
The final leg of the 2019 Montana Cats Circuit, the 9th annual Missouri River Catfish Clash, will be held in Williston, North Dakota, on Aug. 17.
The Angler of the Year is sure to be determined at the Clash. Cole Plouffe and last year's AOY, Jason Flaten, West Wendover, Nevada, are currently tied with 46 points.