Have an outdoorsy Christmas

With apologies to the original writer of the classic poem “T’was the Night Before Christmas,” I offered up this modernized, outdoorsy version in 2003. Now updated, I offer it to put you in the spirit of Christmas.

T’was the morning of Christmas and in one corner of the cabin, the presents were stacked, all ready for grabbin’.

The Labradors lounged by the woodstove and stared, in hopes that some meat scrap soon would be snared.

The children were unusually late in their napping, lucky for me since last gifts I was wrapping.

With my wife in her robe and me in my scuffs, we hurried and scurried with more stocking stuffs.

Then out in the forest there was a loud hullabaloo. I opened the door to see a fat guy on a Ski-Doo.

Dressed in red Gore-Tex, white beard on his jaws, if I didn’t know better, I’d say he was Claus.

He asked for directions, he said he was lost. His GPS had malfunctioned, his walkie-talkie got tossed.

He tried to use his compass, but his map was too old. He was real mad, disheveled and a little bit cold.

So I invited him in to warm by the fire. I gave him hot cocoa ‘cause he looked so dire.

The drink it seemed brought a glint to his eyes. For in no time he was telling some whopping good lies.

He told of huge trout, amazing shots and big bucks. He had eight four-wheelers, two motorcycles, two trucks.

My wife rolled her eyes, she’d heard it all before. He was just like my hunting buddies, a real giant bore.

He finished his drink reared his head back and belched. We had enough, these lies must be squelched.

I took up a broom and prodded him out the door. He lifted his cap and apologized for being a boor.

“Let me make it up to you,” was what the guy said. “I’ve got just the gifts for you in my sled.”

He rummaged around, back under the cowling, and hauled out a shotgun for waterfowling.

It was that new shotgun for which I’d been wailing, an autoloader with some engraved detailing.

And then to my wife he gave fishing gear, including new waders and a hat for her ears.

I could hardly believe it, what had just transpired? My wife was uncertain, she sat stunned by the fire.

I ran for the door to express my thanks, too, but the red rider was already astride his Ski-Doo.

He cranked up his sled and roared off in a flash. And I just couldn’t catch him, though fast I did dash.

But I swear that I heard, above that snow sled’s din, that he yelled, “Merry Christmas to you and all your kin.”