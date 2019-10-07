Canyon Ferry: The trout action has really picked up throughout the reservoir. Shore anglers are catching rainbows while using night crawlers and marshmallows. Boat anglers are having success around White Earth and Goose Bay while trolling crankbaits or cowbells. Walleye fishing is slow with a few being caught between White Earth and the Silos while trolling bottom bouncers and worms with pink or blue spinner blades. — Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena.
Hauser: The rainbow bite has been great lately. Fishing from shore at the Causeway has been very productive. Using Thomas lures, Woolly Buggers and worms and marshmallows has been working well. Boat anglers are having success trolling cowbells tipped with worms and various crankbaits around White Sandy and Black Sandy. The Causeway Arm has been producing a few walleye for boat anglers trolling bottom bouncers and night crawlers. — Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.
Holter: The rainbow action has been great fishing from shore around Departure Point with plain crawlers. Trollers have been having success trolling cowbells tipped with crawlers or Rapalas from Black Beach to Split Rock. The perch and ealleye bite has slowed a little with the cooler temps, but there are still some being picked up around Mann Gulch and Sleeping Giant areas to the dam, with the best action around weed beds in 12 to 30 feet of water on jigs and worms. — Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.