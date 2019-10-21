Canyon Ferry: Rainbow fishing is good from shore around the Silos and the Outhouse on night crawlers and marshmallows. Boat anglers are catching rainbows from Yacht Basin to the Outhouse while trolling cowbells. Walleye are being caught in 45 to 60 feet of water around Avalanche and Hellgate while using jigs tipped with a worm or crankbaits. — Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena.
Hauser: The rainbow bite has really turned on lately. Fishing from shore at the Causeway has been great and York Bridge and Black Sandy areas are also producing a lot of fish from shore. Woolly Buggers, leech imitations and plain crawlers and marshmallows are working well. Boat anglers are having success trolling cowbells and Wedding Rings around White Sandy and Black Sandy. Not much to report for walleye or perch. — Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.
Holter: The rainbow bite has been great lately. A few rainbows have been being picked up from shore at the Gates of the Mountains with plain crawlers. Boat anglers have been having success trolling cowbells and orange crankbaits in the lower part of the reservoir. The perch and walleye bite has been pretty slow, however boaters have been having some success jigging in the canyon and they’re picking up a few perch and ling. — Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.