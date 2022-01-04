Helena ice-fishing report: Causeway giving up a few rainbows

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: The action has been a bit slow with a few rainbows and perch being caught. An occasional walleye is being caught as well. Jigs tipped with a worm is what anglers are using for all species. There is 7-10 inches of ice from the Silos down to the ponds. No ice reports from White Earth to the dam. – Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena

Hauser: A few rainbow trout are being picked up around the Causeway area. Anglers are using various colored jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers around 6 feet below the ice. Anglers out on Lake Helena are finding a few walleyes while jigging with ice jigs and crawlers. The Causeway area has 6 to 10 inches of ice, Lake Helena has 10-12 inches and Black Sandy has around 6 inches of ice. – Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena