Hell Creek anglers come from far away for one thing: to catch fish

Off and on over the past 10 years, Aaron Jones has made the seven hour drive from the western side of the state to meet his friends at Hell Creek State Park.
The campground provides access for anglers and boaters to Fort Peck Reservoir, one of about five main access points to the 380-square mile reservoir.
“I’m like the guide,” said the Frenchtown resident.
“So basically everything they catch is mine,” he joked.
Jones and his buddies were sitting in a semi-circle at their campsite enjoying an after-dinner drink, a cigar and some friendly conversation on a recent evening. The fishing was good that day, so all were happy.
Dave Mosher drove 22 hours from Fairfield, California, to take part in the outing — the second year he has made the trip. Showing off a photo of a 31-1/2-inch walleye he caught that day, he was pleased.
“I released it happy and healthy,” he said.
Jones had a photo of a 14-pound northern pike he had reeled in.
“The fishing is awesome,” Jones agreed.
Potomac resident Lane Sorenson pulled out his phone to show a photo of his wife, Christine, holding a 28 ½-inch walleye she had hooked. She told him not to share the photo fearing more people will visit Fort Peck, he said and laughed.
“My wife and her family have been coming here since 2006,” Sorensen added.
What’s surprising is that Christine’s family lives in Minnesota.
“They came here once and got hooked,” he said, now they visit every year.
To ensure his friends gather, Jones begins forming plans six months in advance, which includes making camping reservations. He said it’s a pain getting everyone to agree to a date, but the frustration is worthwhile once everyone gathers.
Joe Veroye, a ranger at the state park, said this year’s visitation started out slow because of cooler weather, but picked up once Memorial Day weekend rolled around. Since then, the campground has been 90% to 95% full.
The park boasts two boat ramps, a fish cleaning station, 71 campsites (44 with electrical hookups), latrines, potable water, RV dump station, trash service, a group facility, playground, hiking trail, showers and picnic shelters. Campsite fees, depending on the site and season, range from $4 to $34, according to the state’s website. Up to 800 visitors may visit the park on a busy summer day, taxing the three-plus employees.
A native of Glendive, Veroye said he doesn’t mind the remote summer job located 26 miles from the nearest community, the small town of Jordan. His work includes helping campers, handling the reservation system and making sure the latrine and other facilities are maintained.
Among those facilities, the fish-cleaning station attracts much of the attention. Every now and then, despite warning signs, someone puts a catfish into the grinder and clogs it up.
“Their heads are like a stone,” he said. “But there are a lot of big fish coming out of the lake.”
A 2019 Eastern Montana tourism study financed by the state was critical of Fort Peck Reservoir for lacking amenities and services like rental boats and tours. Additional marinas, a modern hotel, outdoor learning center and a venue for large groups was also recommended to upgrade the region and attract more tourism dollars.
Clint Thomas, who runs the adjacent Hell Creek Marina, said although Montana State Parks touts visitation of about 30,000 people annually to the area, he thinks it’s a much smaller pool of visitors who come several times a year.
“For a lot of people, this is their place,” he said. “It’s not a place you stop by.”
His friend, Jim Gustafson, agreed. “It takes a certain kind of cat” to make the long drive down a dusty road to a remote region to fish and camp, he said.
So far this year, those cats are pretty fat with fish, if Jones’ group is any indication.
“I love this country and getting away with my friends,” he said.