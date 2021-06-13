Hell Creek anglers come from far away for one thing: to catch fish

Among those facilities, the fish-cleaning station attracts much of the attention. Every now and then, despite warning signs, someone puts a catfish into the grinder and clogs it up.

“Their heads are like a stone,” he said. “But there are a lot of big fish coming out of the lake.”

A 2019 Eastern Montana tourism study financed by the state was critical of Fort Peck Reservoir for lacking amenities and services like rental boats and tours. Additional marinas, a modern hotel, outdoor learning center and a venue for large groups was also recommended to upgrade the region and attract more tourism dollars.

Clint Thomas, who runs the adjacent Hell Creek Marina, said although Montana State Parks touts visitation of about 30,000 people annually to the area, he thinks it’s a much smaller pool of visitors who come several times a year.

“For a lot of people, this is their place,” he said. “It’s not a place you stop by.”

His friend, Jim Gustafson, agreed. “It takes a certain kind of cat” to make the long drive down a dusty road to a remote region to fish and camp, he said.

So far this year, those cats are pretty fat with fish, if Jones’ group is any indication.