The Hi-Line Sportsmen conservation club is soliciting applications for its mini-grants program to fund projects that would improve hunting, fishing, or recreational access in Valley County and elsewhere in northeastern Montana.
The grants, of up to $1,000 apiece, are intended to help improve outdoor recreational opportunities in the area. Examples of projects that have received HLS funding include:
• Purchase of loaner rimfire rifles for the local .22 Match program;
• Funding the installation of electrical outlets at Downstream Campground in Park Grove;
• Helping fund a the Valley County Conservation District’s educational video promoting the Milk River’s St. Mary Irrigation Project;
• Assisting local 4-H clubs’ efforts to install trash cans at Vandalia Dam;
• Assisting with the purchase of docks at Fort Peck Reservoir fishing accesses;
• Covering game-processing costs for deer donated to the Valley County Food Bank.
“Projects that are likely to be received favorably include those that expand public hunting and fishing access, promote recreational shooting and outdoor recreation of all types, enhance wildlife and fisheries habitat, and contribute to youth outdoor education,” said Andrew McKean, who coordinates the club’s grant program. HLS funds can also be used as private matching money for qualifying grants.
The club considers grant applications on a quarterly basis. The current application period is open through Dec. 31, after which applications will be assessed and scored before funding is approved by the club.
“Our tag line is ‘Keeping Conservation Local,’ and our grants confirm that our only focus is northeastern Montana,” said Jennifer Jackson, Hi-Line Sportsmen president. “Any individual or organization from the region is encouraged to apply for our grants. Giving back to the community in a meaningful way is precisely why we started the group.”
A review board will prioritize funding requests based on a number of criteria, including:
• The amount of benefit to local hunters, anglers, shooters, and outdoor recreationists;
• Whether the request improves public or accessible private land;
• Whether it’s a one-time funding request or a multiple-year project;
• Whether the project is being conducted in conjunction with other groups or public agencies;
• Whether the project promotes outdoor education.
In order to request a mini-grant application, call or email Andrew McKean at 263-5442 or montanamckean@gmail.com