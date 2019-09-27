Members of the Hi-Line Sportsmen are seeking beginning Valley County hunters of any age and experience who are interested in teaming up with experienced mentors to learn the basics of deer hunting this November.
The beginning hunters are welcome to do the harvesting themselves, with the assistance of their mentors, or they may simply tag along on a hunt with a mentor to observe a hunt in action. Mentors will help with everything from gear to shot selection to field dressing and butchering of the harvested animals.
The focus for the November hunts is on antlerless deer, but participants can use whatever valid tags they possess. If they don’t hold a valid deer tag they are encouraged to accompany their mentors on the hunt to learn about the basics of deer hunting.
Those interested in participating, either as a mentor or hunter, can contact Andrew McKean at 406-263-5442 or Drew Henry at 406-230-0133, or leave a message on Hi-Line Sportsmen’s Facebook page.