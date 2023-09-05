Up to 45 bighorn sheep could be removed from the Highland Mountains near Butte this winter if they test positive for a deadly pneumonia for a second time.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking the Fish and Wildlife Commission for approval to kill the animals at the group’s Oct. 19 meeting in Helena.

The removal is part of a five-year study of Mycoplasma ovipneumonia (M.ovi), a chronic and endemic respiratory disease in wild sheep. If this experiment is successful in improving bighorn sheep survival by halting the spread of M.ovi, the results may have applicability to other struggling bighorn populations, FWP said.

Forty-five bighorns tested positive for M.ovi out of the 125-sheep herd. Twenty-one animals were tested twice, and none had consecutive positive tests. FWP is hoping to capture and test more animals starting in December in an attempt to identify chronic carriers of the disease.

“To date, although we have documented the presence M.ovi in the population and observed clinical signs of disease among lambs, we have not recorded any pneumonia-related mortality events of 35 radiomarked lambs or 65 radiomarked adults,” FWP reported.

The research is being conducted with the help of the Wild Sheep Foundation and the Montana Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation.

Other items on the commission agenda include 2024 fishing regulations and approval of the purchase of the Wildcat Bend property on the Lower Yellowstone River. The site would support habitat conservation and public access.

For more information or to comment on these and other items on the agenda, log on to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission/october-2023-meeting.