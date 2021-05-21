Historic Dover Island purchase for public land awaits governor's approval

Since the grant comprises such a large part of the Dover Island project, some of the people involved are worried about the delay. An environmental assessment would be the next step for the NRDP should Gianforte approve the project.

“The bottom line is we’re in communication with the governor’s office, and we haven’t heard from them yet,” Stickney said. “We have to wait for the approval of the governor.”

YRPA will have to raise the rest of the money for the $1.26 million purchase price. The Montana Fish & Wildlife Conservation Trust and Phillips 66 have already agreed to donate $300,000, Wilson said. He expects another $600,000 will be needed to make improvements to the property, like restoring the 100-year-old Dover home, building a parking area and removing fences.

“The hope is to open it up late in the fall of 2022,” he said. “But if it takes longer, that’s OK.”

Vision

Virginia "Ginnie" Sindelar is matter-of-fact about the land sale to YRPA. Despite years of laboring so hard to make a living on the farm, a place she and Jim raised a family, Ginnie said, “I’m thrilled. “That was Jim’s dream, but I got a lot of people mad at me for doing it.”