Holmgren fishing access site, just downstream from the Yellowstone River train derailment, has reopened to the public.

The FAS closure had been in place since June 30. Assessment and clean-up crews following the train derailment have been using the site for staging operations which have moved mostly downstream as clean-up progresses downriver.

On June 24, a train derailed and a railroad bridge collapsed into the Yellowstone River at Twin Bridges Road near Reed Point. Ten railcars derailed into the river, six carrying asphalt, three carrying molten sulfur, and one carrying scrap metal. Product from these railcars was released into the river.

FWP’s emergency closure of the Yellowstone River 1 mile upstream of the Twin Bridges Road railroad bridge to 2.5 miles downstream of the bridge remains in effect until further notice. For nonmotorized river users, Indian Fort FAS is the last take-out opportunity before the closed area. Signs informing the public of the closure will be posted at access points. River and access site closures are subject to change based on condition assessments and needs of emergency response agencies.

Crews are now using Riverside Park in Laurel, operated by the city of Laurel, as a staging area, but the site remains open for public use. The boat ramp at Itch-Kep-Pe Park, operated by the City of Columbus, has reopened for public use.

To report observed asphalt material, submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com.

To report an oiled animal, call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926) and provide the animal’s location, time last seen and your contact information.

For more information on the incident, visit: https://response.epa.gov/site/site_profile.aspx?site_id=16083

For details on asphalt material collection, visit: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/719ee8d6c1d743e89b95ee946d1d4d45/page/River-Operations/