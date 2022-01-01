Hummingbird wintering outside its normal range in Washington state

I was gobsmacked. The Facebook groups confirmed it was a female or a juvenile male Anna’s hummingbird, like the one in my summer photograph. What was an Anna’s hummingbird doing here, and in the winter?

Twenty or more years of research data show Anna’s hummingbirds are rapidly expanding their territory from California northward into Oregon, Washington, Idaho, British Columbia and even Alaska, where they overwinter in ever-increasing numbers. This northward expansion is also occurring with other bird species, capturing scientists’ attention.

More than 40 people in the Inland Northwest who saw my posts reported similar stories. Thirty-four Anna’s hummingbirds were reported in the Dec. 18 Special Solstice bird count in Chelan and Douglas counties. Our experience was not an isolated occurrence, leading me to believe even more Anna’s may be in our area. Experts have many theories about why this is happening, including climate change, habitat loss, plentiful food sources outside their normal range and human habituation; there is compelling information to support each of these possibilities.

Regardless of the reason, we now had a hummingbird at our feeder in December, and I was concerned about the fate of our unexpected winter resident.