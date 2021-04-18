Hunter education changes would permanently allow online-only classes; some instructors concerned

The pandemic, along with a goal to improve customer service, has prompted the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks to permanently offer an online-only hunter education class for youngsters.
“It’s the whole customer service thing,” said Wayde Cooperider, FWP Outdoor Skills and Safety supervisor, who oversees the program. “We don’t want to stand in the way of people getting outdoors.”
The change was enacted last year as a temporary measure due to the problems of group gatherings during the pandemic. Now the agency wants to make it permanent, which isn’t sitting well with some of the 1,000 volunteers who teach the in-person classes for FWP.
“That’s kind of shocking to me,” said Jim Arneson, a Custer County hunter ed instructor for 32 years. “There’s no hands-on training with a firearm at that point.”
Discussions between volunteers and FWP staff are pending to work out the details of when and how the new rules will go into effect. The goal is to resume offering in-person classes after June 1. Traditionally, classes are scheduled in the early spring, so new hunters can apply for special hunting licenses, and in the fall before rifle season opens.
“However, in-person learning will continue to be a priority component of our programs and we will continue to look to our volunteers in the coming weeks to help schedule, implement, and promote in-person courses,” an April 9 email to volunteers from Cooperider stated.
Pandemic
Under the new policy, online hunter education will now be open to students who are age 12 and older by Jan. 16 of the current license year, Cooperider said. That means 10 year olds hunting with a mentor will still have to attend in-person classes. There's a possibility of offering online students an optional field day if they want one, he added.
“The online classes I think are pretty good,” said Roger Wimmer, a Wolf Point resident who has been volunteering to teach hunter ed for 47 years. “The hands-on stuff, though, is still pretty important in my mind.”
He also likes that classroom courses lead to discussions between students, as well as students and instructors.
“I hate to see it go entirely online,” Wimmer said.
Decisions
Glasgow volunteer and former FWP employee Andrew McKean said the change was abrupt, without discussion and therefore blindsided people who thought the online-only classes would be a one-off because of the pandemic.
Field day for online students offers instructors a chance to “ground truth.” It demonstrates how much of the skills taught in class have stuck with the aspiring hunters, McKean said, especially when it comes to carefully handling firearms.
“I’m worried about the integrity of the program suffering,” he said.
Arneson said he was concerned that some parents might take the course for their busy children, or that longtime volunteers may drop out of the program.
Busy
Cooperider said even online students must take part in virtual field days that “underscore a lot of the safety objectives.” Offering the classes online only makes sense, he added, as it becomes more difficult for people with busy lives to carve out time in their schedules.
McKean agreed, noting that sports and other activities can make it difficult for youngsters to find time for a long hunter education course. But he also noted that a week of investment for the class provides a lifetime of hunting opportunity.
A work around might be to offer incentives to encourage students to participate in the traditional classes, like a mentored hunt following completion of the course, McKean suggested.
Cooperider emphasized the agency is still working through the changes.
“At the end of the day it’s a change,” he said, “but then COVID was a huge change. It showed us there were some holes in our customer service. By taking this tack, we’re doing better.”
History
Montana has a long history of teaching firearms safety, starting with voluntary classes in the 1940s. In 1958 the courses were enshrined in state law as a requirement for youngsters, “to reduce the high number of accidents related to firearm use while hunting,” wrote Blaine Bradshaw, a University of Montana graduate student, in 1999. He was commissioned by FWP to review the hunter education program with an eye to making improvements.
In his review, Bradshaw called volunteers “the single major force in the success of this program to date, and they will continue in years ahead to be the most important factor in determining the ultimate success of this training program.”
When he surveyed the instructors about the program's greatest weaknesses, they listed "the lack of time instructors have to teach all the hunter education material, a lack of hunter education instructors, and the lack of field work in the course,” Bradshaw wrote.
Hunter education has continually evolved and now touches on issues as varied as conservation, ethics, survival skills and wildlife management.
Online
It wasn’t until 2009 that the first online courses were offered, but even then online students were required to attend a field course. Those online classes were also restricted to students 18 years old and older.
In a 2017 Montana Outdoors story, Cooperider said the online courses riled some of the volunteer instructors.
“There was and still is a tremendous amount of pushback from instructors who maintain there’s no replacing in-person training for something as important as firearms safety,” Cooperider said. “We definitely understand their concerns, but online education has been very successful, and we still provide plenty of hands-on instruction with the field day.”
Prior to the pandemic, about 350 classroom courses were held each year for hunter education and another 200 for bowhunting, Cooperider said.
After the cancellation of in-person courses due to the pandemic, and with more people interested in outdoor activities, participation in hunter education soared last year.
“More than 16,000 Montanans took these online courses, which is nearly double the number of students we see in our hunter and bowhunter education courses in a normal year,” Cooperider wrote in an April 9 email. “The biggest increase we saw was among adult bowhunter education students.”
Cooperider said three times as many bowhunters took the online course.
That’s a sizable difference from the 2017 Montana Outdoors article which counted an average of 7,500 hunter ed and 3,000 bowhunter ed students each year.