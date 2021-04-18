Hunter education changes would permanently allow online-only classes; some instructors concerned

The pandemic, along with a goal to improve customer service, has prompted the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks to permanently offer an online-only hunter education class for youngsters.

“It’s the whole customer service thing,” said Wayde Cooperider, FWP Outdoor Skills and Safety supervisor, who oversees the program. “We don’t want to stand in the way of people getting outdoors.”

The change was enacted last year as a temporary measure due to the problems of group gatherings during the pandemic. Now the agency wants to make it permanent, which isn’t sitting well with some of the 1,000 volunteers who teach the in-person classes for FWP.

“That’s kind of shocking to me,” said Jim Arneson, a Custer County hunter ed instructor for 32 years. “There’s no hands-on training with a firearm at that point.”

Discussions between volunteers and FWP staff are pending to work out the details of when and how the new rules will go into effect. The goal is to resume offering in-person classes after June 1. Traditionally, classes are scheduled in the early spring, so new hunters can apply for special hunting licenses, and in the fall before rifle season opens.