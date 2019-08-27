Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists will be collecting wings from hunter-harvested sage-grouse, mountain grouse and Hungarian partridge across southern portions of Region 3 this fall.
Biologists will use the wings to identify birds by species and age class — juvenile or adult. This helps biologists monitor juvenile recruitment among upland game bird populations.
Wing collection barrels will be placed in the following locations during the sage grouse hunting season:
• Hook and Horn Mercantile, Wisdom;
• Sportsmen’s Campground along the Big Hole River, Montana Highway 43;
• Blue Moon Saloon, Divide;
• Mill Creek Highway at the check station site, three miles southeast of Anaconda;
• FWP’s office in Dillon;
• The intersection of Big Sheep and Muddy Creek roads;
• The intersection of Medicine Lodge and Horse Prairie Creek roads;
• Snowline Block Management Area’s sign-in box;
• The intersection of the Ruby River and Sweetwater roads;
• The Upper Sweetwater Basin Block Management Area sign-in box;
• The intersection of Blacktail Deer Creek and Rock Creek roads;
• Lima Reservoir Dam;
• The east side of Monida Hill along the South Centennial Road;
• Near the mouth of Sage Creek;
• Along the High Road west of Twin Bridges.
If hunters intercept a wing collection barrel while traveling from a hunt, please put only one wing from each harvested bird into the barrel. Wings can also be turned into area wildlife biologists or game wardens.
For more information, contact wildlife biologists Dean Waltee (Sheridan), Craig Fager (Dillon) or Vanna Boccadori (Butte) by calling 406-994-4042.