Hunter learns sandhill crane tactics on the fly

Honing strategies

At one field, they tried to sneak up on the birds.

“We belly-crawled along this grown-over fence for about 700 yards and go to jump these cranes,” he said. “We think we are a lot closer than we are. They are so big they look like they are in range, but they were never in range.”

They went back to scratch and while trying to figure out how they should hunt another field, a stray flock flew over the men. They unloaded and got one.

“We were ecstatic. We were on the board,” he said. “It wasn’t really what we had planned, but it worked.”

Later that day, they fell back to more traditional methods and set up decoys in a field, found some cover and waited. But not a single flock gave them more than a glancing look.

The next morning was their last chance. They planned to hunt for a few hours and then start the nine-hour drive home. Baker said they set up decoys in a field the birds had used the day before. Soon the cranes were flying.

“You can hear them from like a mile away just making an awful racket. Some fly way to the right, some fly way to the left,” he said. “It’s like they know they are being hunted, so they don’t follow any pattern.”