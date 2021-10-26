Hunter numbers, harvest mixed on opening weekend in south-central Montana

Hunters who stopped had 14 white-tailed deer, down slightly from 16 counted in 2019. They had 49 mule deer – down from 57 two years ago – and 27 elk – 11 fewer than in 2019. The antelope harvest was a bright spot with 15 checked, 11 more than the same weekend in 2019.

In addition, 21 bird hunters stopped.

Columbus

The number of hunters who stopped at the FWP Columbus check station over the weekend was the smallest in more than 40 years. While the deer harvest was more than in 2019, it still was near a record low.

FWP wildlife biologist Shawn Stewart checked 81 hunters, 29 fewer than in 2019 and 59% below the 21-year average. The hunters checked 14 mule deer, five more than in 2019, but still 65% below the long-term average and the second lowest opening-weekend count in more than 40 years. Hunters also brought 16 white-tailed deer through the check station, nine of which were antlerless as hunters filled their B tags.

Stewart also checked five elk – down four from 2019 – and one antelope. Of the hunters who came through the Columbus check station, 44% had harvested an animal, well ahead of the 24% in 2019 and the best since 2012.

Big Timber