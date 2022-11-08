Hunter numbers, success remain below average in Region 4

GREAT FALLS – Based on data collected at FWP’s Augusta game check station, hunting pressure and harvest in north-central Montana remain below the 10-year average for the third weekend of Montana’s general hunting season.

Nearing the halfway point of the 2022 season, just under 200 deer and elk have been checked through the station, which is a decline of about 25% from the 10-year average. Nearly 1,000 hunters have passed through the check station, which is also about a 25% decline from average. For hunters passing through the station though, success rates have improved, with more than 20% hunters successful, which is on par with recent years.

Mule and white-tailed deer harvest remain at 17% and 23% below recent averages, which is similar to last year at this time, with antlered bucks making up about 70% of the harvest. Elk harvest remains low, about 35% under the 10-year average. Antlered bulls make up about 40% of the elk harvest. Hunters are beginning to see an increase in deer rutting activity, which combined with much colder and snowier weather should lead to an increase in harvest success in upcoming weeks.

Both HD 442 and 424 elk quota remain open to antlerless elk harvest. When antlerless quotas are met in these districts, brow-tined bull hunting will remain open until the end of the general rifle season, so hunters should check with the Augusta check station for the latest quota status information. In addition to the deer and elk harvest, four antelope, two bighorn sheep, one mountain lion, one wolf, one black bear and a variety of upland game birds and waterfowl have been checked at the station.