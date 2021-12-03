Hunters should note changes to late cow elk hunts

Montana elk hunters still have an opportunity to fill their tags in many hunting districts around the state during late antlerless seasons.

Earlier this year, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved changes to elk shoulder seasons in several hunting districts and hunters interested in participating should review the updated regulations online.

Called elk shoulder seasons, changes to the late hunts made by the commission include:

• A shoulder season in Hunting District 314 that applies to elk B license 314-00 only and is not valid on public lands;

• Extending the shoulder season to Feb. 15 for HDs 262, 290, 298, 314, 390, 391, 393, 411 east of Montana Highway 238 (Red Hill Road) only, 417, 502, 510, 511, 520, 530, 540, 560, 575, 580 and 590;

• Including public lands in expanded shoulder seasons in HD 411 east of Highway 238 and HDs 417, 530, 540, 580 and 590. These public lands include the Yellowstone Wildlife Management Area near Pompeys Pillar. The commission made this change in an effort to determine whether hunters would see more harvest if shoulder seasons are valid on public land.