Hunting regs top Dec. 14 Fish and Wildlife Commission agenda

Biennial season setting for hunting regulations will top the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission's agenda when it meets Dec. 14 at the State Capitol in room 152, starting at 8:30 a.m.

For the bulk of this meeting the commission will review regulation proposals to send out for public comment. Once the commission approves a regulation proposal package, FWP staff around the state will be presenting these proposals and taking comment at in-person and virtual meetings. The public will also be able to view the proposals on the FWP website: fwp.mt.gov.

Public comment at the Dec. 14 commission meeting via Zoom will be managed with the system utilized by the Legislature. If you are interested in commenting, you must register online via the Fish, Wildlife & Parks website by noon, Dec. 13. The public will also be able to comment in person at the meeting or at any FWP regional office.

The commission will also make final decisions on: the Boulder River advisory group recommendation; 2022 fish removal projects; approved commercial bait seining waters; 2022 Central Flyway spring light goose conservation order hunt; Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program pheasant releases; and the Grizzly Bear Tri-State Memorandum of Agreement.

