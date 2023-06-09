The error that caused Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ to accidentally issue 60 more bighorn sheep and moose special hunting permits in its spring drawings was revealed on Thursday.

“Someone had inadvertently copied the previous year’s quotas into the current year’s column,” newly appointed FWP Director Dustin Temple told the Legislative Audit Committee. “It was an innocuous mistake. It should not have happened. It is not an excuse, and I don’t want the committee to think that it is one.

“There should have been a control in place to make sure that didn’t happen.”

Temple was speaking to the committee regarding the Legislative Audit Division’s report following a review last fall of FWP’s bonus point system. Bonus points can be purchased by hunters to increase their odds of drawing hard-to-get tags.

As a result of the recent error, most of the 60 hunters who were notified they had drawn their hunting permit had to be contacted and told they had not won. Five bighorn sheep hunters and two moose hunters were allowed to keep the accidentally awarded tags.

“This is really important to lots of people. To myself included,” Temple said, noting he had drawn an archery elk tag this spring in a coveted north-central Montana hunting district using his 21 bonus points.

Drawing

Temple’s success at drawing a tag, in a hunting district where last year the success rate for applicants was around 7%, comes after FWP changed how it was using bonus without notifying the public.

Up until this year, the department did not award bonus points purchased by hunters until the following year’s drawing. This year, the point was used immediately for the drawings, despite FWP’s own regulations and online video tutorial saying the point would carry over to the next year.

Bonus points are ‘squared’ prior to the drawing to give the hunter a better chance of receiving the tag they are seeking. That means if you already have three ‘base’ bonus points, those will be ‘squared’ and you’ll then have nine points going into the drawing. Once a hunter is successful, the bonus points zero out.

Notified

Three Forks hunter Tim Griffiths noted the alteration and contacted the department before the first drawing on April 6 to let agency officials know there was a problem. Initially he was told the point wouldn’t be used. After the drawing, however, it was evident the newly purchased point was used.

“To be honest, I am very concerned about the current affairs at FWP with respect to licensing,” he told the committee at the end of their hearing. “I feel that we’ve reached a point where the agency has demonstrated an inability to perform important functions relating to fair and equitable distribution of publicly owned resources.”

Sen. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, and chair of the committee, thanked Griffiths for his testimony, although the error in this spring’s drawings, and the change in how the bonus points were used, were not part of the recent audit. Once FWP responds with its proposed actions regarding the audit’s suggestions at the next meeting in October, Hayman encouraged Griffiths to weigh in. She then added, “We are paying attention.”

Communications

In his written testimony to the committee, Griffiths addressed a concern raised in the audit: FWP’s internal understanding of the bonus point system.

“I have reached out to FWP repeatedly to alert them of this problem and to suggest steps they could take to avoid the potential impacts. Each time they have responded with additional misinformation and continually downplay their missteps, unwilling to ever admit any negative impacts to applicants or take corrective action. Most concerning to me is their propensity to continually and knowingly distribute misinformation to the public without pause.”

One of the largest flaws cited by Sarah Carlson, program analyst for the audit division, was confusion among FWP staff about how the bonus point system functions.

“This is a little outside our regular kind of fare,” she said. “But it became increasingly clear as we did this work last fall that there are communication problems within the department, for the public outside of the department and the guidance for communication of a government program, especially one that has a sort of complicated process. You need very clear understandable language that is repeated frequently. Everywhere you go you should find the same language about something.

“And unfortunately, we found there’s confusing information out there,” she said. “There’s a lack of understanding by hunters. They have unrealistic expectations” because the drawing system is random.

The website GoHunt, which helps hunters understand license drawings in states around the country, said of Montana’s bonus point system that it “tends to reward long-term applicants but not in a predictable manner like with a preference point system. But, because of this, any tag can be drawn at any point level and at any time.”

“And maybe even more troubling,” Carlson continued, “we found that different members of FWP staff, and different parts of the department, were not clear on how some of the more basic parts of bonus points work. And there’s a real possibility that they’re giving out incorrect information. And I think that this, in some ways, might be the genesis for this audit to begin with. Constituents were telling their legislators they don’t understand how these bonus points work. They think they’re rigged because their uncle Richard hasn’t won yet. And it’s just a real problem because of communication.”

Not the first

Other recent FWP licensing errors have included incorrectly listing the opening day of the turkey season a week earlier than the actual date in the 2022 state regulations. Some archery-only permits were issued with incorrect dates making them appear to be valid only during the rifle season. Then the agency accidentally mailed out 1,200 additional nonresident elk and deer combination tags. The hunters were asked to voluntarily return them. Last year, almost 2,500 applicants for elk tags were kicked out of the drawings. The error also resulted in awarding more licenses than usual to nonresident elk hunters.

Audit committee member Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, told Temple, “Having consistency, it’s hard though when we start dealing with different personnel and changing our licensing system. So hopefully the department can accomplish that, but I can certainly understand their struggle.”

Carlson said, “It is tricky. I would concur with that.”

New

FWP is in the process of installing a new computer system for its Automated Licensing System which conducts the bonus point drawings.

Temple said, “As we move to the new XMT system, one of the things we’re going to be looking at is where can improve that in terms of efficiency, confidence and transparency so that as we architect the new system we are able to answer a whole bunch of these questions that we’ve heard today and execute our drawings in a more efficient fashion.”

He also said the department is working to improve its communications with the public regarding the system, which will be in place before next year’s spring drawings.

“We need to be upfront and honest with folks about how that works,” he said. “And hopefully we will improve public confidence in this … and we have to do a better job of making sure that those mistakes don’t happen again.”