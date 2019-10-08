The purchase of a conservation for more than 9,700 acres of land north of Hysham — known as the Antelope Coulee conservation easement — is just one item on the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission's agenda when it meets on Oct. 17 in Helena.
The meeting will be streamed live via video to all FWP regional offices. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.
The commission will make final decisions on the following topics: shoulder seasons in HDs 210, 211, 213, 214, 216, 217 and 451; 2020 fishing regulations; fishing access site forestry management projects; Gallatin County Bridge realignment onto Gallatin Forks FAS; temporary closure of Indian Fort FAS; Region 6 headquarters land acquisition; repeal of Administrative Rule 12.6.301 Tagging of Carcasses of Game Animals; adoption of administrative rule pertaining to kill site verification; adoption of administrative rule pertaining to two-way electronic communication while hunting; trapping setbacks for roads and trails; elk management in areas with brucellosis 2020 annual work plan.
You have free articles remaining.
The commission will also hear a number of presentations and proposals, including: the Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan; drought closures and status; shoulder season fundamental objectives review; and a city of White Sulphur Springs proposed urban mule deer management plan.
The commission will also look at endorsing the Flathead Lake State Park – Big Arm Unit permanent easement acquisition and the Sheep Creek conservation easement in Region 4.
For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”