Ice land: Canyon Ferry's a whole different world in winter

A steady hum of motorized activity echoed across the frozen waters of Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

The chainsaw-like buzz of gas-powered ice augers was expected on this sunny Saturday. However, the creative use of ATVs, UTVs and even a compact car trundling across the ice was a bit surprising. A plane and helicopter flew overhead as if this was a special event. Scanning the sky I searched for the Goodyear blimp. It was almost like a mini Dakar Rally, on ice instead of sand.

The variety of ways people were using their motorized vehicles may be some of the most creative I’ve seen, and probably aren’t endorsed by manufacturers. There were dogs catching rides and dogs leading as if they were pulling the rig. One ATV had two people on the back. Another had one passenger on the back and the other braving the front rack. One snowmobile even made a run across the hardpack. No one wore a helmet.

As towing vehicles, the ATVS and UTVs pulled sleds, small utility trailers. One was dragging a compact camper. I had to laugh. One of my wife’s parting warnings was: “Don’t be one of those crazy people who drive their vehicle out on the ice.”

Nowhere have I seen a greater assemblage of ATVs and their modified use. When did ice fishing get so motorized?

According to one regular, this wasn’t even a busy day on the lake. Yet, dotted across the wide expanse of white were a couple dozen red ice-fishing tents, rigs, huts and groups of anglers. A few skaters even glided across the ice.

The mechanical activity was an entertaining break to the monotony of jigging, switching lures and staring at a hole in the ice that failed to produce any perch or trout. I would say it was a nice respite from hand-drilling holes, too, but my buddy got stuck with that chore because of my bum shoulder. After punching four holes by hand, he may be easily talked into buying a motorized auger.

For now, however, we were manpowered. Man drilling. Man sitting. Man walking. Mansplaining what we were doing wrong.

Traipsing across the 17-inch thick block of hardwater with a sled in tow, the cracked ice beneath our feet showed the strains of a winter-long series of contractions and expansions emphasized occasionally by the loud bang of a new crack. Trapped air bubbles, frozen in time, prompted speculation on the cause: dying vegetation perhaps? Maybe underwater springs? Or was it a fish’s last gasp before perishing from the winter cold? That would explain why we weren’t catching anything. All the fish had died.

Above the ice it was a blue-sky day with no wind, an unusual occurrence at the base of the Elkhorn Mountains. Across the lake, looming large, were the frosty Big Belt Mountains. For 360-degree beauty and scenery, it was hard to beat this arctic beach. We even broke out the suntan lotion.

Despite having a known fish location marked on GPS, however, our catch rate was zero, zilch, zip and zippo. So continues the curse of inviting me along to fish. It’s a proven tactic to halt any string of luck, no matter the accomplice.

As our shadows grew long and the sun moved behind the Elkhorns we loaded rods, auger and bait inside the sled to dejectedly slog back to our vehicles, the cold air finally sinking bone deep at dusk. We were almost back to the beach when an angler fishing only a short distance from where we parked hooked a trout, his short rod bending deeply with the strain.

Well, at least we saw a fish. And we didn’t have to mess with gutting or filleting, so there’s that benefit.

Instead, our mile hike had been an exercise in camaraderie and commiseration. It made me wonder if all these other ice anglers with their motorized access to distant holes were doing any better than this guy and his buddy who were set up only a stone’s throw from shore?

It’s a good thing I have venison in the freezer.

