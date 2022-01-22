Idaho biologists relocating sturgeon to see if they can boost growth

Once sturgeon reach 40 inches, the growth rate of the Hells Canyon fish steadily increases and eventually matches that of fish in the reservoir.

So biologists from the department and Idaho Power are undertaking a pilot study to determine if they can increase the number of spawners in the population by moving some slow-growing fish living in deep, high-density sturgeon pools in Hells Canyon to the reservoir where growth rates are much better and fish densities are lower.

This fall, they captured 80 juvenile sturgeon from three pools in the canyon and implanted them with tracking tags. Of those, 55 were moved downstream. The rest were released where they were caught.

Some of the fish caught for the experiment had been previously caught and tagged as part of an ongoing monitoring program. DuPont said five of those had annual growth rates of just millimeters. They also documented that fish living in different pools have different growth rates and those in the most crowded pools are growing the slowest.

The biologists will track movements of the fish and recapture as many as they can to monitor their growth rates. DuPont said some answers will come quickly and others will take some time.