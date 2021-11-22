Idaho establishes 3-year fishing rules for steelhead, salmon catch

Commissioner Don Ebert, of Weippe, said he sat in on some of the give and take between members of the Clearwater Fishery Advisory Group that helped develop the new steelhead season structure.

“I don’t believe everyone likes it but no one got everything they wanted,” he said. “It did go through a very deliberate, very intense process. I was quite impressed, (Clearwater Region fisheries manager) Joe DuPont handled it very well, and I have nothing but respect for the fishing public that contributed to that effort.”

The rule package included steelhead bag limits on the Snake, Salmon and Clearwater rivers. Because of this year’s poor steelhead numbers, the bag limits for the spring 2022 steelhead season that starts Jan. 1 had to be amended moments after the three-year rule package was approved. Commissioners signed off on a recommendation from Fisheries Bureau Chief Lance Hebdon that bag limits be reduced to two hatchery steelhead per day on the Snake and Salmon rivers and to one hatchery steelhead per day on the Clearwater River for the spring harvest seasons.

Hebdon said the steelhead run is about 90% to 95% complete as measured at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River.

“Right now, we are sitting at about 38,000 fish over Lower Granite with a wild run that has held steady at over 10,000, which is a very small number of fish,” Hebdon said. “It’s close to about the five-year average, and it’s well above the minimum sizes required by our federal permits to operate sport fisheries.”

