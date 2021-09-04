Idaho Falls woman uses bear spray to protect pets from wolves near Kelly Canyon

Depending on the traffic, you can be at the trailhead in about 35 minutes from Idaho Falls.

Stephanie Liddle was taking her three dogs on their weekly outdoor hike up the popular Sidewinder Trail from the Stinking Springs trailhead, just east of Heise Hot Springs resort. She had gone about two miles or so, listening to some Van Halen on her phone and paying close attention to where she stepped. Then she heard some odd barking.

She looked up to see a wolf charging toward her dogs, in particular her adventurous springer named Jax farther up the trail. She looked around and saw two more wolves behind her. Her dogs had the wolves’ complete attention.

“It was just very terrifying,” Liddle said. “I never want that experience again.”

Liddle, who stands 5 feet 2 inches and weighs about 109 pounds, estimated the most aggressive wolf to be about 130 to 140 pounds.

“These were wolves, and they were huge,” she said. “They were tall and their legs were long and their heads were big.”

Liddle scooped up her smallest dog in one hand, a terrier-springer mix named Lexie, about 13 pounds, and pulled a can of bear spray out of its holster with the other hand.