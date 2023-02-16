Idaho is seeking public comments on its draft management plan that strives to dramatically reduce the number of wolves in the state.

Authored by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the five-year plan commits the state to maintaining a viable, self-sustaining wolf population while also minimizing attacks on domestic livestock and predation on elk, deer and moose.

It says a balance between healthy wolf numbers and its prey base can be achieved with a population that fluctuates around 500 — with seasonal highs of about 650 animals in early summer after pups are born and seasonal lows around 350 in late winter following annual mortality largely from hunting and trapping.

In 2021, the population fluctuated around 1,300 with a seasonal high point of 1,543 and a low of 1,057,

The plan proposes increasing hunting, trapping and control of wolves until annual mortality rates rise from the 33% recorded over the past three years to 37%. Strategies in place today — like hunting seasons that are open year-round in most of the state, permissive trapping seasons and bounty-like incentives that reimburse the expenses of hunters and trappers in some areas — would be continued. So too would control actions, such as the near-annual culling of wolves in Idaho’s Lolo Elk Hunting Zone and the targeted control of wolves that prey on livestock.

Hunting and trapping would be scaled back once the population objectives are met, according to the plan.

“Upon achieving the desired population objective, mortality rates would be adjusted to ensure the population stabilizes and fluctuates around 500 wolves,” the plan states.

There is evidence hunting and trapping is having an effect. Idaho Fish and Game officials estimate the state had 1,337 wolves last summer, down about 200 from the previous year. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has been liberalizing wolf seasons in recent years. It increased annual bag limits steadily until they reached 30, and seasons were lengthened dramatically.

“During the past three years (2019-21), trapping harvest increased 91% and hunting harvest increased 18% over the previous three-year average,” the plan reads. “This increase appears largely due to expanded hunting and trapping opportunities.”

The state legislature further loosened wolf hunting regulations in 2021 when it passed legislation that eliminated seasonal bag limits, authorized year-round trapping on private land, allowed hunters to obtain permits to hunt after dark with night vision equipment, and authorized the state to hire private contractors to hunt wolves. However, the changes have not substantially increased wolf harvest rates.

The plan says the state will continue to monitor wolf populations via camera trap surveys but it will also look for other ways to track statewide and more localized wolf numbers.

The draft plan, about 50 pages with citations, is available for review at idfg.idaho.gov/form/wolf-plan-2023. Comments will be accepted through March 6.