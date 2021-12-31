Idaho ski film inspires, highlights potato state's hidden gems

When the world shut down in 2020, professional skier Essex Prescott found himself homebound for the first winter in a long time.

Prescott, a Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, native who grew up skiing at Schweitzer, had spent roughly the past decade traveling the world in search of steep lines and fresh powder as a free skier for Nordica. While he always wondered what sort of big mountain skiing was near his hometown, he never had time to fully investigate.

“We just tended to go to a lot of hot spots when we were filming and whatnot,” he said. “Japan and whatnot. It’s the best in the world, but you’re always competing with other people and other film crews.”

That all changed in 2020 as a global pandemic shuttered most travel and left Prescott homebound for the first time in a long time. So he and a group of childhood friends set their sights on backyard objectives. During that 2020 season, they researched and skied a number of lines and filmed their exploits.