Idaho teen wins scholarship to learn ins and outs of fisheries biology

Tolman is the first student selected from Salmon. She was tipped off to the scholarship by her high school biology teacher. Although she enjoys the outdoors — hiking, fishing and riding motorbikes — fisheries biology is new to her. At one point, biologists gave her a fish identification tutorial, plucking fish from a bucket.

“They’ve been good about teaching me what they’re doing, especially since I have zero experience in anything in this career,” she said. “They’ve done really good at showing me how to do things. I’ve just been kind of tagging along with them.”

When she’s not chasing fish, Tolman spends some evenings on a co-ed softball team with friends and has a weekend job at Rise and Shine Espresso in Salmon and also mows lawns. She’s taken up weightlifting to beef up for the coming track season.

“My sophomore year was the first year to do shot put and disc, and I made it to state in shot put,” she said. “I didn’t do so great, but I really love doing it. I have a passion for it, and I will be able to improve a lot and keep going.”

So has the Hutton scholarship won over another convert?

“It’s definitely opened up a lot about what I think I’m going to do when I get older,” Tolman said. “I want to get more information about it and hope to excel in it and think it over.”

