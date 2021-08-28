Idaho whitetail deer die-off tied to epizootic hemorrhagic disease outbreak

Idaho Fish and Game officials said a deer die-off centered around Kamiah is caused by a variant of epizootic hemorrhagic disease, and they believe deer dying in other areas of the Clearwater region may be due to a different strain of the viral illness.

Test results from a lab in Georgia confirmed EHD 2 is responsible for the deaths of several hundred deer in and around Kamiah. The variant of the disease that is spread by biting gnats appears to be particularly virulent.

“It happened very quickly and it was quite a severe response to the virus,” said Nicole Walrath, veterinarian for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Caldwell. “That is why they were dying so quickly, and that is not always a terrible thing. Viruses don’t replicate well if they kill the host too quickly. So it didn’t spread very quickly even though it was very virulent.”

Clay Hickey, regional wildlife manager for Fish and Game at Lewiston, said the illness didn’t spiral quickly beyond the greater Kamiah area and instead sort of parked there.

“Those deer were dying very fast and generally before they were spreading the virus,” he said.