Idaho's 16 ski areas open or ready to launch

Skiers and snowboarders throughout Idaho have much to celebrate this holiday season, with at least 16 Gem State ski areas either already open or opening before the New Year.
All three ski areas in North Idaho – Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area near Mullan, Schweitzer near Sandpoint, and Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg – are open for the season.
Two North Central Idaho ski areas – Bald Mountain outside Pierce and Snowhaven Ski & Tubing Area in Grangeville – will be open for the holidays. Snowhaven opened last weekend and Bald Mountain will begin operations Dec. 26. Cottonwood Butte Ski Area near Cottonwood hopes to open Dec. 26, but it is waiting for power to be restored after a storm recently downed lines across the Camas Prairie.
All four ski areas in Southwest Idaho – Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area near Boise, Brundage Mountain Resort near McCall, the Little Ski Hill in McCall, and Tamarack Resort near Donnelly – are open for the season. Brundage celebrated its 60th birthday last month.
Two Southern Idaho ski areas – Pomerelle Mountain Resort near Albion and Soldier Mountain near Fairfield – are open for the season. However, Magic Mountain Ski Resort near Hansen needs more snow to open.
Sun Valley Resort in Central Idaho is open daily. North America's first destination ski resort and the birthplace of the chairlift, Sun Valley celebrated its 85th birthday on Dec. 21 and was recently recognized for the second consecutive year as the top U.S. ski resort in SKI Magazine's annual resort guide. The region's other ski areas, Lost Trail on the Idaho-Montana border near Conner, and Rotarun in Hailey, are also open for the season.
Two Eastern Idaho ski areas – Kelly Canyon Ski Resort in Ririe and Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyo. – are open for the season. The region's remaining mountain – Pebble Creek Ski Area in Inkom – anticipates opening just in time for the holidays on Dec. 24.
Idaho's ski areas are following the National Ski Areas Association's "Ski Well, Be Well" guidelines for COVID-19 safety. Visit skiidaho.us/covid for more details.
The Idaho Peak Season Passport – which lets fifth graders ski or board three days for free at ski areas throughout the state and offers sixth graders two days free at each mountain – is a great, last-minute holiday stocking stuffer. Complete the application available online at skiidaho.us/passports and pay an $18 processing fee to order a passport for your child. Ski Idaho will email you a passport you can print out and place in your students' stockings. Children must have a parent or guardian present with them to use the passport, and they must show their passport (a printout or on a smartphone) to receive the lift ticket.