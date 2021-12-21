Idaho's 16 ski areas open or ready to launch

The Idaho Peak Season Passport – which lets fifth graders ski or board three days for free at ski areas throughout the state and offers sixth graders two days free at each mountain – is a great, last-minute holiday stocking stuffer. Complete the application available online at skiidaho.us/passports and pay an $18 processing fee to order a passport for your child. Ski Idaho will email you a passport you can print out and place in your students' stockings. Children must have a parent or guardian present with them to use the passport, and they must show their passport (a printout or on a smartphone) to receive the lift ticket.