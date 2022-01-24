Improved ocean conditions a 'blessing' for salmon, steelhead

“I feel like we have to race to get something done knowing there is going to be a downturn, that the climate is changing and we have to deal with that,” he said. “Having more fish back certainly kind of puts us in a different place relative to harvest. There may be some semblance of a fishery. But relative to the wild populations we have been so concerned about, I think this is a sign we’ve got to get off our duff and get going and do what we can while we have some fish on hand.”

Fisher said how long the good conditions will last is anybody’s guess. In decades past, ocean conditions have been cyclical and somewhat reliable but they have become more erratic of late, possibly a symptom of climate change.

Johnson fears a return of poor conditions that started with a marine heat wave known as The Blob in 2014. The warm water hammered salmon and steelhead runs up and down the West Coast. Starting then and continuing into the following six or so years, Fisher said southern copepods that are smaller and lower in lipids dominated coastal waters. Returns of salmon and steelhead were largely below average and in some years were dismal.

“Fingers crossed,” Fisher said, that “maybe we are going into a longer (good ocean) cycle or maybe we have broken a warm cycle and may now get a few years of decent ocean conditions.”

