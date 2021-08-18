In 26 hours, duo traversed 28 miles, 16,000 vertical feet across Idaho mountains

The sun set as they ascended Great Western Peak — the 14th of 15 in the traverse. They would have to make the rest of the journey in the dark, and it was one of the few parts of the route that they were unfamiliar with.

“It was a little bit psychologically demanding going up the ridge ... because we didn’t really know what we were going to hit,” Todd said. “Getting off Saddle Mountain was a little bit challenging, too. It’s a more rugged mountain than I thought it was. The route was easy, but there’s a lot of decision-making that has to happen to get the route right.”

Todd and Stocking had to find a route down from Saddle Mountain through Middle Canyon, blazing a trail and bushwhacking through deadfall after spending an entire day walking mountain ridges.

“It was dark, we were tired. That was when I hit a wall,” Stocking said.

When they finally reached the base of the mountain, it was nearly 5 a.m. the next day. The journey had taken them 25 hours, 54 minutes, 28 seconds.

Stocking and Todd napped in the car at the base of Saddle Mountain before heading home. Both said the reality of the excursion hadn’t struck them even after waking up.