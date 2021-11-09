Increase in coho salmon run on Snake River provides hope

It’s been another tough year for anadromous fish runs in the Snake and Columbia rivers, but coho are providing a glimmer of good news.

As of Tuesday, 22,215 adult coho had been counted passing Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River. That is a modern-day record for the dam, surpassing the previous high mark posted in 2014. It’s also pretty good for a run that was declared functionally extinct in 1985.

“I think what we are seeing now is the accumulation of about 25 years of work by the tribe,” said Samuel Penney, chairman of the Nez Perce Tribe.

Coho were hit hard by overfishing and habitat destruction in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but the big blow was the construction of the Lewiston Dam, which blocked access to spawning grounds on the Clearwater River from 1927-72.

In 1996, about a decade after coho were declared extirpated, the tribe began an effort to restore the run using hatchery stock taken from the lower Columbia River. Progress was slow but in 2014, the run surged with a return of 18,098, enough for the first tribal and nontribal fishing season in many decades.

Since then, the run — subject to conditions in the Pacific Ocean — has bounced up and down. When up, the run provides a small harvestable surplus.