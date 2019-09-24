Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will close its Indian Fort fishing access site on the Yellowstone River at Reed Point for four weeks starting Sept. 30 to rebuild the access road.
The site, which includes access to the river, a boat ramp and camping sites, will be closed to all public activity during the construction. All people, equipment and vehicles must be removed from the site before construction starts on Sept. 30. No public access will be allowed until the construction is completed and closure signs are removed. Current plans call for the closure to last through Oct. 25.
A section of the access road lies between a steep hillside and the Yellowstone River. It has been problematic each spring as the river undercuts the road and rocks slide off of the bank. Crews have patched the problem each spring. The work this fall is intended to permanently fix the problem.