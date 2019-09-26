Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information about a white-tailed deer that was shot with an arrow, partially butchered and left to waste Wednesday on the south edge of Billings.
FWP game warden Connor Langel said the remains of the buck deer were found under an apple tree at South 27th Street and Garden Avenue. The head, parts of the hind quarters and back straps had been removed, but the rest of the animal was left to waste.
Anyone who reports information that leads to a conviction in the case is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Langel at 860-7805 or anonymously to FWP’s 24-hour crime-reporting line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668).
The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous. It is similar to the well-known Crimestoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana's natural, historic or cultural resources.