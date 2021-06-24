Investigating the Big Snowies: Crew conducting wilderness character monitoring on BLM land

A dense understory of evergreen shrubs covered the forest floor, their sharp pine scent released as Beth Allen and her coworker, Charlie Brown, trod over them in search of a route through the thick, moss-covered forest worthy of a Grimm fairytale.
Stretched between the tree branches, large spiderwebs would temporarily halt the researchers' progress as they hiked the Twin Coulee Wilderness Study Area last week.
“I love exploring places, even if it is a dense forest,” Allen said. “You always find some amazing things you had no clue were there.”
Located on the southeast corner of the Big Snowy Mountains, the 6,936-acre Bureau of Land Management parcel shares its western border with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and its 88,696-acre Big Snowies Wilderness Study Area. As workers for the Wilderness Institute’s Citizen Science Program through the University of Montana, Allen and Brown were conducting a wilderness character assessment of the study area.
Bordered by Red Hill Road, which runs from Lavina north to Lewistown, Twin Coulee WSA has the potential for greater access from the south if Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks proceeds with a proposed land purchase. Forrest Allen willed his family’s land to Helena-based Shodair Children’s Hospital of Montana. The staff there has been working with members of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to sell the 5,677-acre property to FWP.
An assessment of the land was conducted by an FWP biologist last year, but with turnover in the Fish and Wildlife Commission and a new governor, prospects for the land’s acquisition are uncertain. FWP did not respond to requests for information on the status of the land buy in time for this story.
The BLM is helping fund the Wilderness Institute to complete the Twin Coulee study.
"There are potential opportunities for hunting, hiking, and camping, but it is limited due to super dense forest cover, and steep slopes," said Jennifer Alexander, outdoor recreation planner for the BLM in Billings. "We don't have any concrete recreational use statistics, however we are hoping to gather some of that information through the cooperative study the BLM is doing with the Wilderness Institute."
Conservation groups such as the Montana Wildlife Federation have pushed for the acquisition, noting it would protect wildlife habitat, provide public access to an area that is difficult to reach, while also connecting to the larger parcels of public lands in the Big Snowy Mountains.
Data
Land managers will have a more complete understanding of the Twin Coulee WSA after Allen and Brown complete their work. Using iPads and mapping programs, they searched across the WSA for weeds, traces of off-road motorized travel and any development or signage. They also noted wildlife sightings. Everything they discovered was entered into the program for a report this winter, when the data is analyzed.
“This has had the least amount of signage and fencing compared to other areas I’ve been in,” said Allen, who is in her third year with the program.
The Wilderness Institute program allows volunteers to help trip leaders like Allen and Brown collect information. Those who sign up online can trek into places like Twin Coulee, the Upper Missouri River Breaks and the Pintler Mountains to help gather information this summer.
“I’m really happy with it,” said Brown, who was on her first outing with the group. “You get to walk around all day in these really cool areas and look at plants.”
Visiting different areas of the state has opened Allen’s eyes to the different ways people use public lands, especially how heavily impacted places around Missoula are by recreational use compared to more remote areas like the Big Snowy Mountains.
Camping
Leading such treks is a summer lifestyle Allen and Brown enjoy – camping out for a week at a time, hiking and collecting information while exploring areas they might not otherwise visit. Last year, Allen spent part of her summer exploring the Pryor Mountains in blazing summer heat as well as winter-like camping high in the Pintlers in the early fall.
The trip leaders also plan and prepare meals for volunteers and themselves. It’s a role Allen enjoys, whether it’s with the Wilderness Institute or friends. In a previous job she cooked for a sorority, preparing 70 dinners a day.
“I eat well all the time, even backpacking,” she said. “I go over the top.”
Since its inception in 2005, the program has exposed about 650 volunteers to different areas of the state. The program is funded through grants from land management agencies as well as the National Forest Foundation, the University of Montana and others.
Discoveries
During their first day of exploration of Twin Coulee WSA, it became evident to Allen and Brown that weeds like oxeye daisies, hounds tongue and spotted knapweed had spread to even difficult-to-reach areas.
Evidence of camping was minimal along Red Hill Road, the main access point, but the remains of an elk skeleton and bullet-riddled signs were clues that hunters may search the thick timber for deer and elk during fall seasons.
Movement through the forest isn’t easy, however, with deep, narrow canyons topped by limestone cliffs creating barriers. Due to the density of the forest, few areas provide a view of the valley or surrounding mountains. The exceptions are an old road and dozer-created fire line, or near the edge of cliffs and meadows where trees were sparse.
Water also seemed scarce. With thin topsoil covering bedrock it was surprising any vegetation was able to grow in the WSA. Weather conditions are harsh at elevations ranging from about 5,000 feet at the WSA’s southern end to 6,200 feet in its upper reaches.
No manmade trails puncture the woods, so exploration requires bushwhacking, route-finding skills and a tolerance for dodging eye-level limbs and spiderwebs. You will hear no complaints from Allen about the day’s tasks, she enjoys the hard work. Last summer, while working in the lower elevations of the Pryor Mountains, trees and shade was scarce so she was happy to be back in the mountains this year.
“I’m very much a tree person,” she said.