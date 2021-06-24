Investigating the Big Snowies: Crew conducting wilderness character monitoring on BLM land

An assessment of the land was conducted by an FWP biologist last year, but with turnover in the Fish and Wildlife Commission and a new governor, prospects for the land’s acquisition are uncertain. FWP did not respond to requests for information on the status of the land buy in time for this story.

The BLM is helping fund the Wilderness Institute to complete the Twin Coulee study.

"There are potential opportunities for hunting, hiking, and camping, but it is limited due to super dense forest cover, and steep slopes," said Jennifer Alexander, outdoor recreation planner for the BLM in Billings. "We don't have any concrete recreational use statistics, however we are hoping to gather some of that information through the cooperative study the BLM is doing with the Wilderness Institute."

Conservation groups such as the Montana Wildlife Federation have pushed for the acquisition, noting it would protect wildlife habitat, provide public access to an area that is difficult to reach, while also connecting to the larger parcels of public lands in the Big Snowy Mountains.

