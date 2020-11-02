Investigators seek help in shooting death of Grand Teton wolf

National Park Service investigators are seeking information related to the illegal shooting of a collared black wolf in Grand Teton National Park.

The body of the wolf was found near the Pilgrim Creek Trailhead on Oct. 26.

Anyone with information that could help identify any of the people involved, or who was near Pilgrim Creek Trailhead the morning of Oct. 26 and can provide information regarding this activity, should contact, call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov. Information can be provided anonymously.

The illegal taking of wildlife is a violation and subject to a fine up to $5,000 and/or up to six months imprisonment. Additionally, it is a violation to aid or assist in the illegal taking of wildlife and is also subject to a fine up to $5,000 and/or six months imprisonment.

