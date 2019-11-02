Comparisons

Headwaters Economics broke down the national data from 2017 for each state into some comparisons in hopes of making the data more understandable for the public.

The info can be found on their website. Here are some of the details.

The outdoor recreation GDP in Montana is $2.4 billion, compared to $2.7B for construction. In Wyoming, the outdoor GDP is $1.6 billion compared to $2B for construction.

The total GDP in Wyoming was flat, while the recreation economy grew by 15%. Montana’s total GDP in the same year grew 6% compared to 24% for the outdoor economy.

To see more comparisons, log on to: https://headwaterseconomics.org/economic-development/trends-performance/outdoor-recreation-economy-by-state/.